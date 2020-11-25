August 9, 1928 - November 21, 2020 Hollywood screenwriter Malcolm Marmorstein, best know for such iconic film's such as Pete's Dragon, and Return From Witch Mountain, and the television series Dark Shadows in which he created the the well loved vampire Barnabas Collins has died at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Larry, Wayne, Darragh and Mitchell, his step daughters Romy and Dena, his grand children Pilot, Bluebelle, and Josianne, and his great grandson Matias.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store