1/1
Malcolm Jack Marmorstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 9, 1928 - November 21, 2020 Hollywood screenwriter Malcolm Marmorstein, best know for such iconic film's such as Pete's Dragon, and Return From Witch Mountain, and the television series Dark Shadows in which he created the the well loved vampire Barnabas Collins has died at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Larry, Wayne, Darragh and Mitchell, his step daughters Romy and Dena, his grand children Pilot, Bluebelle, and Josianne, and his great grandson Matias.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved