Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Sparer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rabbi Malcolm Sparer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rabbi Malcolm Sparer Obituary
August 12, 1926 - April 1, 2020 Rabbi Sparer, 93, was called to Hashem after a long life of service, compassion and dedication to Judaism and his family. Proud WWII veteran, VA chaplain, civil rights activist, champion of Israel and many Jewish causes. Past President of Northern CA Board of Rabbis. Survived by children, Ruth (Alan) and Shoshana (Ed), grandchildren, Elizabeth (Paul), Jeremy (Chaya Sara), Olivia (Gilad), Sophie and Jeffrey, great-grandchildren, Jack, Max and Rila. Predeceased by Mom, Jenny and Arthur.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -