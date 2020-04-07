|
August 12, 1926 - April 1, 2020 Rabbi Sparer, 93, was called to Hashem after a long life of service, compassion and dedication to Judaism and his family. Proud WWII veteran, VA chaplain, civil rights activist, champion of Israel and many Jewish causes. Past President of Northern CA Board of Rabbis. Survived by children, Ruth (Alan) and Shoshana (Ed), grandchildren, Elizabeth (Paul), Jeremy (Chaya Sara), Olivia (Gilad), Sophie and Jeffrey, great-grandchildren, Jack, Max and Rila. Predeceased by Mom, Jenny and Arthur.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020