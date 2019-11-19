Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Mamie Yoshiko ISHIDA

Mamie Yoshiko ISHIDA Obituary
Mamie Yoshiko Ishida, 94, Pasadena, CA born Nisei, resident of Gardena, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019.She is survived by her loving family: husband, Atsushi Art Ishida; 2 daughters, Lynn (Stan) Kitazawa and Vicki (Mike Yakura) Ishida; 4 grandchildren, Marissa, Chelsey, Kristen and Kaylie.Private family funeral services were held on Wednesday, November 20, at Gardena Buddhist Church. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
