Mamie Yoshiko Ishida, 94, Pasadena, CA born Nisei, resident of Gardena, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019.She is survived by her loving family: husband, Atsushi Art Ishida; 2 daughters, Lynn (Stan) Kitazawa and Vicki (Mike Yakura) Ishida; 4 grandchildren, Marissa, Chelsey, Kristen and Kaylie.Private family funeral services were held on Wednesday, November 20, at Gardena Buddhist Church. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019