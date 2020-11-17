1/
Manuel deJesus Rodriguez-Rovira
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our father passed away on November 6, 2020 with all his children, grandchildren and extended family at his side as he took his last breath. Manuel was a widower after 45 years of marriage to Isabel. He is survived by his children Carmen, John and Francis and his 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his brother Frank and his wife Paula. Manuel immigrated from Cuba in 1955 in hopes to find a better life for his family and found jobs working numerous places until he landed with McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing from where he retired and the age of 62. He was a loving father and a gentleman to everyone he met. He will be missed greatly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved