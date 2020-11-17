Our father passed away on November 6, 2020 with all his children, grandchildren and extended family at his side as he took his last breath. Manuel was a widower after 45 years of marriage to Isabel. He is survived by his children Carmen, John and Francis and his 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his brother Frank and his wife Paula. Manuel immigrated from Cuba in 1955 in hopes to find a better life for his family and found jobs working numerous places until he landed with McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing from where he retired and the age of 62. He was a loving father and a gentleman to everyone he met. He will be missed greatly.



