September 8, 1926 - April 12, 2020 Manny Garcia, was born on 8 September 1926 in Remedios, Cuba. He achieved his education in a Bachelor of Letters from the Universidad de Havana and a Juris Doctorate to be a lawyer in 1950 with his companion Fidel Castro. The last 22 years he lived his life beside Isabel Garcia, his wife of 39 years, in Chino Hills. Manuel J. Garcia, 93 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 12 April 2020, at Grateful Heart Home Care in Corona, California.Services for burial were conducted by Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona, California on 17 April 2020 at 1:30pm. He is resting upon his wishes beside his mother, Zoila Lee, and his daughter Vivian Medrano at Holy Cross Cemetery 444 E Lexington Ave in Pomona, California.

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 26, 2020.
