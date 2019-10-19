Home

Stone Funeral Home
355 East 9th Street
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 982-1369
Manuel J. Martinez


1945 - 2019
Manuel J. Martinez Obituary
April 3, 1945 - October 11, 2019 Manuel "El Pro" Martinez passed away in Upland, California. Born in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, he became a naturalized US citizen. Raised in El Paso, Texas; graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963. He participated in Band, ROTC and the El Paso City Youth Orchestra. Attended UTEP 1963-67. U.S. Army 1969-71. He was honorably discharged with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He began his professional career with the US Department of Labor and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He is survived by daughter Amara, son Manuel Jr., siblings Gerado, Isabel, Josefina, Elena, Angelica, Margarita and Guadalupe.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 19, 2019
