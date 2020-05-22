Manuel R. Ramirez M.D.
Manuel R. Ramirez, M.D., age 81, passed away April 25, 2020, due to complications caused by the Covid-19 virus. Dr. Manuel Ramirez was born on May 22, 1938 in Mexico to parents Dr. Manuel Ramirez, senior and Elida Ramirez. He studied medicine at the University of Guadalajara and went on to become a medical doctor. He married Bonnie T. Carrasco, and he immigrated to the United States in the 60's. He loved his new country and soon started a family, eventually having four children. Dr. Ramirez completed his residency in Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, but returned to his first love which was family medicine. He practiced family medicine in East Los Angeles, Eagle Rock and in Chula Vista, California. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, and his children: Manuel III, Michelle, Donald Hugo, and Bonnie Denise. He also leaves eight grandchildren which he loved dearly: Ryan, Emily, Lauren, Stewart, Garrett, Cooper, Ethan, and Brendan, as well as two precious great-grandchildren: Liana and Michael. His sisters Maggie, Elsa, Diana, Pati, and their families will also miss him very much.

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 22, 2020.
