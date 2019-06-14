Resources More Obituaries for Marc Hayutin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marc Hayutin

Obituary Condolences Flowers After a long battle with cancer and the blessing of six unexpected more years with his family and friends, Marc Hayutin passed away peacefully at his home on June 11, 2019 at the age of 75. Marc is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Stephanie Meffley Hayutin, his son Matthew Hayutin (Lizette) and Amy Hayutin Contreras (Jesse), his grandchildren, Elena Sofia, Bianca Isabela, Chloe Irene and Luca William, and his three sisters, Diane Geller, Randi Storm, and Adele Hayutin. Marc was born on April 6, 1944 in Denver, Colorado to Irving and Sima Hayutin. A devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Marc was a consummate provider and gave generously of both his time and resources to family, friends, and the community. Marc married his high school sweetheart in 1965, right after earning his undergraduate degree from Stanford University, and then went on to earn his JD from Harvard University in 1968. Beginning his career at Mitchell, Silberberg, and Knupp, Marc became a successful and respected attorney in Los Angeles. He then proudly formed and successfully ran Hayutin, Rubinroit, Praw and Kupietsky with his dear partners; then Marc finished out the final and longest stretch of his professional career at Sidley, as the dedicated and passionate head of the real estate department. Marc's community involvement and philanthropy were extensive and included co-founding Santa Monica Synagogue, serving on the board of LA Chamber Orchestra, and serving as chair of Skid Row Housing Trust, an organization near and dear to his heart. Marc loved meeting new people and hearing their stories; he was a brilliant and compassionate man, a world traveler, a lover of history, world languages and cultures, a champion of the arts, an avid opera goer, and an engaged life-long learner. He was a champion of women in the workplace and an invaluable contributor to political and social justice. Most recently, he was a supporter and beneficiary of the new 'Right to Try' law, giving terminally ill patients the ability to try life-saving drugs not yet FDA approved. As an extremely active, involved and devoted parent and grandparent, Marc could always be seen cheering passionately at sporting events, beaming with pride at dance recitals, and lending his sage advice and unwavering support. Marc was a mentor and role model to so many people in his professional and personal life; his influence and spirit will live on. Private burial with a memorial service to follow this summer. In lieu of flowers, Marc requested that donations be sent to Skid Row Housing Trust (www.skidrow.org). Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries