November 3, 1923 - January 22, 2019 Marcel Gawartin, 95, passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Marcel was a man of great intellect and character loved and respected by his family. Marcel was born in Lodz, Poland. He went to France after WWII and then immigrated to Los Angeles in 1951 where he met his beloved wife Kathy. He received an MS in Physics from UCLA in 1957 and worked at Wallin Optical Systems from 1957-1960. In 1960 Marcel began his 28-year career at Hughes Aircraft in Culver City. Marcel was part of the design team for the camera lenses used in NASA's Surveyor program. He retired from Hughes in 1988 and enjoyed a long and productive retirement. One of the many organizations Marcel was active in was the Secular Humanists of Los Angeles. He also was an avid observer of current events and had numerous letters published in the LA Times. In 2009 after 54 years of marriage, Marcel became a widower. His perseverance and optimism kept him going and he continued to make the best of his retirement. He is survived by his sons Charles and George and their respective wives Leona and JaJa, grandsons Ryan and Paul, and step-grandson Jerry. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 8, 2019