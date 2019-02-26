Home

January 14, 1922 - February 22, 2019 Born in Poland, he was a Holocaust survivor. He enjoyed a 60-year career in the life and health insurance industry. Enjoyed walking, bike riding, reading with a glass of scotch and spending time with family. He is survived by loving wife Rosslyn, children Lily (Jim) Macy, Siegmund Tanner, Evelyn, Susan (Marc) Bernstein and Steven (Donna) Gould. Grandchildren Brandi (Joe) Cardona, Chad Morgan and Chase (Kaidi) Gould. Great-grandchildren Cole, Chloe and Cruz Cardona. Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 1 pm at Hillside Memorial Park, Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Go to www.ushmm.org and click on Donate.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 26, 2019
