Marcia Claire Gould, daughter of Carl & Dora (Kaplan) Lertzman, born on December 10, 1937 in Cleveland, OH, passed peacefully at the age of 82 on September 7, 2020 (18th of Elul 5780) in West Hills, CA.
Marcia was a truly unique and passionate individual. She lit up every room with her warm smile and loving demeanor, welcoming strangers as friends. She gave 100% to everything she did and was unstoppable when her mind was set. As a fulltime mom and career woman, Marcia always made philanthropy a priority.
In 1971, Marcia continued her mother's lifelong commitment to Hadassah, founding the Shirim Ha-Emek Group in the San Fernando Valley. In retirement, she also served 17 years on the California Senior Legislature and held officer positions with the local chapter of Brandeis.
Marcia attended Marshall and Hamilton High Schools, then earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Education at UCLA, and later earned a Master's in Counseling at the University of La Verne.
Marcia's career began in 1959 at Polytechnic Sr High School as a business teacher, and a founder of the business unit. In 1984 she became a beloved guidance counselor at El Camino Real Sr High, where she retired after devoting 41 years to LAUSD.
Regardless of age, Marcia believed in self-improvement, endlessly educating herself through diverse classes, word puzzles, trivia, and world travel. From China to Israel and on Road Scholar trips everywhere, not even a failing kidney could slow her down.
There are no words to express the gratitude to Patrick McFarlane, who posted an ad on Craig's List in 2009, offering to donate his "very healthy" kidney. When choosing Marica as his recipient, Patrick could not have known how much his gift would be multiplied. (https://tinyurl.com/ThePerfectMatchFilm
)
The sadness of losing Marcia, a spouse, a mother, a grandmother, a friend, a teacher, a counselor, a legislator, and a philanthropist is huge, but eclipsed by the enormous legacy she leaves behind.
Marcia is survived by her husband Richard Shontz, brother David Lertzman and wife Lynne, sons Todd Gould and wife Jennifer Barbaro, Alan Gould and wife Stacy, daughter Valerie Eaton and husband Jeff, and grandchildren Harrison & Ryan Costigan, Danielle, Joshua & Lindsay Gould.
Closed services will be held on 9/11/2020 at 9AM at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills. For zoom access, please contact Valley Outreach Synagogue: https://www.vosla.org/contact.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hadassah in memory of Marcia Gould at https://tinyurl.com/MarciaGould.