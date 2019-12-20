|
|
December 2, 1932 - December 18, 2019 Marcia Beth Howard, dear daughter of Louise and Leo Harris, and beloved wife of insurance executive Herbert Howard, has died. She is survived by her loving sister, Rush Miller, niece, Jennifer Thaler, nephew, Matthew Thaler, and many cousins who loved her dearly. A UCLA graduate and longtime campus leader, she served on the UCLA Centennial Campaign Cabinet, the College Provost's Council, Social Sciences and Humanities Boards, Women and Philanthropy and Gold Shield, as well as being an enthusiastic supporter of UCLA Athletics. In the Department of English, she endowed a Chair in Literary Studies and fostered the new Creative Writing Program. A passionate and discerning reader, she was a founding Board member of the Beverly Hills Literary Society. Marcia was a Renaissance woman with a life filled with books, music, theater, travel, culinary interests and world affairs. She was elegant of mind, spirit and style, gentle, compassionate and wise, beloved of family, friends and admirers. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on December 22, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Culver City.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019