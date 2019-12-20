Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Harris Howard


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Harris Howard Obituary
December 2, 1932 - December 18, 2019 Marcia Beth Howard, dear daughter of Louise and Leo Harris, and beloved wife of insurance executive Herbert Howard, has died. She is survived by her loving sister, Rush Miller, niece, Jennifer Thaler, nephew, Matthew Thaler, and many cousins who loved her dearly. A UCLA graduate and longtime campus leader, she served on the UCLA Centennial Campaign Cabinet, the College Provost's Council, Social Sciences and Humanities Boards, Women and Philanthropy and Gold Shield, as well as being an enthusiastic supporter of UCLA Athletics. In the Department of English, she endowed a Chair in Literary Studies and fostered the new Creative Writing Program. A passionate and discerning reader, she was a founding Board member of the Beverly Hills Literary Society. Marcia was a Renaissance woman with a life filled with books, music, theater, travel, culinary interests and world affairs. She was elegant of mind, spirit and style, gentle, compassionate and wise, beloved of family, friends and admirers. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on December 22, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Culver City.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -