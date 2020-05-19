Marcia J. Cholodenko
Marcia J. Cholodenko, 82, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was an energetic and outgoing woman who adored, more than anything else, her family and friends. Marcia had a 30+ year career with L.A. Unified School District first working as a bilingual teacher and then as a school administrator; she was dedicated to the education of elementary school children and made a difference in the lives of many. She traveled the world and pursued many creative interests. Her inquisitiveness, skillful photography, delicious brisket, pragmatic advice, and passion for life will be missed. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Cholodenko; children Karen Kardan, Lisa Cholodenko, and Laura Cholodenko; brother Larry Elins; and grandchildren Justin, Matthew, Calder, Martin, and Isabel. Her family and many close friends all loved her very much.

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 19, 2020.
