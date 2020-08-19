Marcia L. Hersh (Grimmer) Haskin, 77, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. She was born in New York on Feb. 3, 1943 to Toby (née Horn) and Abe Hersh before the family settled in Baltimore. After graduating from the University of Maryland, she followed her family to California where she began her 56-year teaching career, the majority of which was in LAUSD. At Manual Arts High School, she taught French before moving on to L.A. High where she taught English and journalism. From there, she transitioned into administration, becoming a dean of students, career advisor, assistant principal at Bancroft Middle School, principal of Palms Middle School, and director of secondary student services in South L.A.. Later on, she came out of retirement and wore various hats such as interim principal for International Studies Learning Center in South Gate as well as Palisades Charter High School. She mentored new administrators through LMU and sat on various boards. Marcia's last position was to leave her mark as the principal of City Honors International Preparatory High School in Inglewood which she took much pride in. But her favorite position in life was being the best grandmother in the world! She is survived by her husband Mark Haskin, daughter Jennifer Friedlander and son-in-law Michael, her three granddaughters, sister Michelle Watts-Shine, step-daughter Monica Savage, nephews, cousins, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marcia Haskin Memorial Fund, IUSD Business Office (Attn: Isabel Montenegro), 401 S. Inglewood Ave., Inglewood, CA. 90301



