May 12, 1939 - August 16, 2020 Marcia (Mandell) Stone was born May 12, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Emanuel and Sophie (Willen) Mandell. She passed away in Beverly Hills, California on August 16, 2020.A graduate of Mount Lebanon High School and the University of Pittsburgh with the highest academic honors, she achieved among numerous other distinctions, that of Phi Beta Kappa. She attended University of Michigan Law School and was admitted to the California Bar in 1964, a significant achievement, as a mere 3% of graduates were female at that time.Marcia shared 50 years of marriage with her adoring husband, Sol H. Stone, successfully building their businesses. Their home was always a gathering place and haven for family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Sol. Marcia is survived by her daughter Jessica (Andreas Bernatschek, and his mother Marianne), stepdaughters Jenny Hirst (Will) and Cynthia Davis (Jean Michel). She has seven grandchildren; Zachary, Daniel, Oliver, Juliette, Alexander, Benjamin, and Samuel, and four great-grandchildren; Nathaniel, Ashley, Shawn, and Arthur Sol. She is also survived by her sister Myrna Seminario (Dan) and brother Frank Mandell (Michele, devoted friend and caregiver), as well as her late husband's brother, Robert Stone (Myrna). She was a treasured aunt to Jordan, Brett, Evan, Amy, Leah, and Jeff. Marcia was a mentor, advisor, and confidant to many. Family, friends, and even acquaintances frequently sought Marcia's counsel. We could count on it to be clear and direct, pithy, and sound. Marcia set the bar high and inspired us to do so as well. She was respected for her intellect and admired for her irreverence. Her wit, determination, and steadfast self-assurance were striking, and she will be remembered for her indomitable charm. A private internment is planned.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your preferred charity.



