April 9, 1931 - July 24, 2019 Marco F. Weiss of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the age of 88, following a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved husband and loving partner of Joan Nierman Weiss, he is also survived by Bill Melamed, Jamey Lundblad and Ksenia Galouchko. A descendant of early settlers of Northern California, Marco was a West Coast native and attorney who lived an exciting and productive life. Born in San Francisco, California, in 1931, he graduated from UC Berkeley and earned a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. In 1973, Marco married Joan and together they have traveled extensively, living in Chicago, Los Angeles and abroad in Russia, the U.K. and France. He was an opera lover, a foodie and a person of faith spending many hours studying Jewish culture. Together Marco and Joan have been active, longtime supporters of many cultural and social service organizations in Chicago and Los Angeles. Private services will be held in Chicago. Memorial donations in Marco's name may be made to Lyric Opera of Chicago, www.lyricopera.org/donate.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 27 to July 28, 2019