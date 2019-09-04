Home

April 14, 1954 - August 27, 2019 Margaret Fulton, loving mother and devoted sister, departed from this life Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She leaves behind her 2 beautiful children, LaTisha "Pookie" and Jermaine. Margaret was a native of Paterson, NJ, and a graduate of Eastside High School class of '73. Margaret and her children relocated to California July 1997 and has resided in Compton for the past 13 years. Margaret will be missed by many. Please contact her daughter for memorial service details.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
