Margaret passed away on May 6, 2020 at her home in Sierra Madre, CA. She was 89 and will be remembered for her generosity and caring heart. Born in Los Angeles at the Japanese Hospital, Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Chieko and Paul Sugano, and sister Helen Hori. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1953 from the University of Southern California and Huntington Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, where she was awarded Highest Achievement in Clinical Nursing. She was dedicated to her profession and was instrumental in creating a permanent display to commemorate the history of the Hospital's school and its students. Margaret cherished her "Class with class" colleagues, who she stayed in touch with for seven decades. Above all, Margaret loved her family. She was always there to listen, share encouragement and support. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kiyoshi, their son Mark, daughters Andrea (Walter Zisette), Diana Yoshie (James Marshall), and Lisa (Mel Senft), and grandchildren Maya, Sarah, Jana, Brent, Anna, and Claire.In memory of her, please consider a donation to: Huntington Hospital-Nursing Education, 100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91005.



