May 10, 1929 - May 27, 2019 Margaret (Margie) was born and lived her entire life in the Los Angeles area. She graduated from Marlborough High School and fell in love with David Noble Barry III, while playing volleyball at the beach in Santa Monica. She was David's devoted wife for 66 years. Margie was known for her kindness, generosity and immense patience. Whoever met her developed love and respect for her. She enjoyed golf, bridge, birding, traveling, music, and the arts. But, Margie's greatest joy was helping others. Margie died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She lives on through her three children, David IV, James and Barbara, and 16 grand- and great-grandchildren. Services will be held on June 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Recessional, Forest Lawn Glendale. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012, or another charity of your choosing. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary