November 20, 1939 - April 19, 2020 Margaret Elizabeth Ross of West Hollywood, CA passed away. She was born in Orangeburg, SC and was the oldest daughter of Margaret Eugenia Summers and Adam Alexander Ross Sr. Margaret was a Research Analyst at Universal Studios for over 30 years. She was also a member of Christ Church in Los Angeles, CA for over 40 years. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Ernestine Ross. She is survived by her brother Adam Ross Jr. and his sons Adam Ross III and Jason Ross; her sister Deborah Ross; and her nephew James Ross, who is the son of Ernestine.



