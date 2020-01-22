|
June 15, 1929 - December 22, 2019 Sister Margaret Ellen McGraw, CSJ, age 90, passed away on December 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Born June 15, 1929 in Detroit, MI, Margaret Mary came to California as a teenager. Following her junior year in college, she entered religious life. She received the habit in 1953 and took the name Sister Margaret Ellen, in honor of her mother. Over the years she served as nurse, educator, counselor, campus minister, spiritual director, trustee, and regional superior. She loved to travel and made friends in Cambodia, Thailand, and South America. Sr. Maggie is survived by her sister Kathleen Reardon and niece Margaret Greco and her family. Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles, CA, with Welcoming at 1:30pm, a Service of Remembrance at 4:30pm, and Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Interment will be held the following day at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Margaret Ellen McGraw, CSJ, may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020