December 17, 1926 - February 18, 2019 Margaret Guistolise, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep, with loved ones at her side. She was born and raised in Chicago, IL, where she met and married her devoted husband of 65 years, Joseph, who survives her. She also leaves behind her children Carla Carmichael (Clint) and Lisa Fraychineaud (Wes), and her three grandchildren Jason Fraychineaud, Dylan Fraychineaud and Katharine Carmichael. Margaret loved her family and was beloved by them, and she'll be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions can be made to Mary Health of the Sick, 2929 Theresa Drive, Newbury Park, CA 91320 or to at .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019