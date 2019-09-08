|
April 14, 1935 - September 6, 2019 Margaret Helen O'Neal (Peggy) passed away on 9/6/2019 after a long fight with Alzheimer's. A respected physician, Peggy was a fun loving, athletic, adventurous soul who spent her life helping others through her medical practice. She settled in Malibu, California after practicing medicine in New York City, San Francisco, and Gallup, New Mexico. She is survived by her sister Barbara and her 3 nieces.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019