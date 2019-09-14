Home

Margaret J. Bierschbach

Margaret J. Bierschbach Obituary
September 29, 1932 - September 13, 2019 Margaret Jean (Benson) Bierschbach is survived by her children Kim (Paul), Dan (Jennifer), Cathy, and Kristin (Paul), and five grandchildren. Rosary Monday, Sept. 16, 5:30-8pm at Todd Memorial Chapel, Claremont. Funeral Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10am at Our Lady of the Rosary Catherdal, San Bernardino. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. San Antonio Gardens Retirement Community.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
