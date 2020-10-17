June 23, 1925 - October 14, 2020 Margaret "Peggy" Millard passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 14th. Peggy was surrounded by her loving family as she closed the final chapter of a 95-year adventure filled life with family, love and friendship. If a person's life is measured by how much they are loved, then Peggy's worth was immeasurable. Peggy was born on June 23, 1925 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to Kathryn and Cecil Keefe. Her family moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania where Peggy spent an idyllic childhood with her parents and brother George. Peggy attended Penn State where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority as well as the Penn State Players. In 1946, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics with a minor in Chemistry. Peggy moved to New York City where she worked as a food editor for several women's magazines. She also attended the Barbizon School of Modeling and worked part-time as a model.Peggy met David Richard "Dick" Millard in NYC. In 1950, they married and moved to Darien, Connecticut with Dick's son Roger. The three lived in Darien and were soon joined by sisters Barbara and Keefe.In 1963, the family moved to Beverly Hills, California where Debbie was born. Dick established a chain of retail stores called "Millard of California" while Peggy worked at Litton Industries in Shareholder's Services. In 1978, Dick passed away.Peggy was blessed to have two great loves in her life – Dick Millard and Ron Gladden. After retirement from Litton, Peggy lived with Ron for 35 years. Her and Ron's life revolved around travels and attending the birthdays, weddings, graduations, dance recitals and sporting events of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Peggy is survived by Ron Gladden, Roger Millard (Nancy), Jonathan (Zack) and Amy (Rick), Barbara Stephens, Melanie and Johnny, Keefe Ferrandini (Dean) Drew and Ashley (Jacob), Debbie Raeder (John), Mandy, Jack and Caroline, great-grandchildren Megan, Matthew, Catie, Christopher, Wyatt, Abigail and Gideon. Nephews Ned and Nick Murphy and lifelong friend, Toby Sutton. "That we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us" - Helen Keller Services will be held Tuesday October 20th at 9:30 am at the Wee Kirk o' the Heather Church at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Glendale, California.



