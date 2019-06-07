August 29, 1913 - May 10, 2019 Margaret Kranz Anderson departed this life on May 10, 2019, in Reston, Virginia, at the age of 105. Retired from a successful career as a clothing designer, she was a proud California native who lived in Los Angeles and Granada Hills for many years before moving to Virginia in 1998. She was born August 29, 1913, in Pomona, California, the daughter of William Frederick Kranz and Alice Frazier Kranz. She graduated from Pomona College and attended Chouinard Art Institute and the Art Center School in Los Angeles. Her design career spanned several decades as an executive designer, advertising director and design instructor for the Hollywood-Maxwell Co., Helene of Hollywood, and Jantzen Inc., and as an independent free-lance designer. A dedicated volunteer, she served in leadership roles in the United Way of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Area Council of Camp Fire Girls, Parent-Teacher Associations in the San Fernando Valley, and the First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John Robert Anderson. She is survived by her daughters Leslie Adams (Richard) and Karen Anderson, and by her grandchildren Emily and Mark Adams and Gabriela Anderson. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregiver Carmen Esteban. Services were held privately. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary