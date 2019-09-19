|
|
April 21, 1934 - September 16, 2019 Margaret "Marge" Schlaifer died, at age 85, on Monday, 9/16 at 6 PM after suffering a brain hemorrhage at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, CA. Born in the Bronx, NY, to Esther and Jake Zerman. At age 8 she moved to Lockton, New Jersey, then moved to Cherryville, Rockton, and other cities living on small farms and going to 13 different elementary schools. At 13 her family moved to Los Angeles, CA, and she grew up in the West Adams district attending Dorsey High then on to UCLA earning a BS in Education. She met Jack Schlaifer in 1959 at a Beverly Hills Democratic Club event and they married in 1961. Her career as a Teacher in public schools segued to a Teacher/Welfare Worker, attaining a primary & secondary credential allowing her to teach any class from 1st to 12th grade, working for many different production companies, studios, and on location teaching child actors, many who became major stars. Margaret was active in IATSE Teachers Union, she participated with husband Jack, at Temple Beth Hillel, North Hollywood, The Executives Support Group of The Jewish Home, Temple Adat Elohim, Thousand Oaks, Brandeis groups, movie clubs, book clubs, and investment groups. And if there were any speaker or discussion groups to attend, she probably was there too. A classy, bright, and a fun lady who enjoyed a good laugh. She is survived by her husband, Jack, and her son, Alan L. Schlaifer, and her much adored grandchildren, Alyssa Faith and Joshua Michael Schlaifer. Her older son, Michael, predeceased her in death in 2002. Service will be at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 6150 Mount Sinai Dr., Simi Valley, CA, at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 20. – For information call 800-600-0076.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019