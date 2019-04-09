Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Thomas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret M. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 4, 1933 - February 16, 2019 Margaret M. Thomas, best known as Dickey, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning, February 16th, 2019. Dickey was a full-time resident of Naples, Florida, for the last couple of years, was a Brookline, Mass., resident for the majority of her adult life and was originally from Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Samuel and Isabella Mathews. She graduated from Marlborough School and was a graduate of Stanford University. She was a wonderful mother to Susie and Annie, and a devoted wife to Dr. Bill Thomas who passed away in 2011. They were married for 55 years. Dickey was a true individual with a great sense of independence. She had many passions: her cat, her chickens, Boston's mounted police, animal rescue and environmental conservation. She loved a good cup of tea, her various knitting projects and was an avid reader. Dickey was never particularly concerned with what others thought of her varied and eclectic hobbies. Her girls will always remember and appreciate her interesting jobs, and her enjoyment and dedication to friends from all walks of life. She worked for many years at Allendale Farm, the Registrars Office at Harvard Business School, and the Brigham and Women's Ophthalmology Department. She always instructed her daughters to walk with a sense of purpose, to be careful driving because the nuts are out, and if you have a problem get a job...it will give you something to do, provide a different perspective and provide good camaraderie. She marched to the beat of a different drummer with a good sense of humor. Her family is enormously grateful to Silva Hall and her care-giving team that provided Dickey with tremendous support and companionship since the death of her husband. She is survived by her sister AmiLu Haake of Pasadena, Calif., daughters Susan T. Macleod and Annie W. Hyder, and her four grandchildren, Melanie L. Macleod, William S. Macleod, Edward S. Williams and Thomas H. Williams. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Nature Conservancy of SW Florida or Friends of the Boston Park Rangers Mounted Unit. There will be a memorial service and reception at The Church of the Redeemer, Chestnut Hill, Mass., on April 11th at 11:00am. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries