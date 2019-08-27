|
|
August 22, 1937 - August 20, 2019 Margaret Mary (Fitzgerald) Rice, 81, of Los Angeles, California, died August 20, 2019. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Maggie received a BA from Aquinas College (Grand Rapids, Michigan) in 1959. She continued her education at the University of Louisville, from which she earned her MA in Education in 1971. Maggie started her teaching career in Michigan and then later moved to California, where she taught for many years before retiring from the Beverly Hills Unified School District in 2000. Maggie loved spending time with her dear friends and enjoyed playing her piano daily. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Hazel Fitzgerald, her husband Phillip Rice, and her siblings Michael, Anne, and John. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Terrance) Priest, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Church, 4351 Parnell Ave., Ada, Michigan 49301, on September 7th at 11:00am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019