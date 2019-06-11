Home

Olson, Margaret (Peggy) Roepken passed away on May 29th, 2019 from natural causes. Peggy was born in Brooklyn , NY in 1928.She lived over 50 years in Orange County, working at CSUF in the computer lab.She is preceeded in death by her husband Lee and son Richard. She is survivedby daughters Kathryn (Mike) Raymond, Jo (Randy) Smithson, Anne (Dennis) Lynaugh,Daughter-in-law Sharon Olson. Nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.Funeral services will be held at St Timothy Church in Laguna Niguel on Tuesday,June 11th at 10:00 A.M.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 11, 2019
