May 20, 1933 - September 7, 2019 Our mom, Margaret Pohl passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gene. Mom is survived by her children, Michael (David), Maureen, Eileen (John), Marianne (Scott) and Jennifer (Tom), along with eight grandchildren, Cameron, Mason, Andrew, Samantha, Liam, Sarah, Colleen, and Kerrigan, and three great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Taylor and Oliver. A celebration of mom's life will be held on Saturday, September 21 at the home of Eileen and John. For more information, please email [email protected] Mom touched many lives and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to (https://act.alz.org/donate).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019