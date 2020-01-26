Home

Margaret Sumiko Masuoka

Margaret Sumiko Masuoka, 97, [née Funakoshi] of West LA, beloved wife of David T. Masuoka (d.2015), mother, grandmother and sister, passed away December 17, 2019 in Oakland, CA. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by sister Marian Manaka (Tim Sr.), children Susan and James (May Ng), grandchildren David Orme (Lauriane Ramalli) and Sydney. Memorial services will be held on Saturday Feb. 1st at 10:30am at St. Mary's Episcopal Church 961 S. Mariposa Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90006. Flowers can be sent to the church and donations to Japanese American National Museum are greatly appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
