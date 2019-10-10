|
March 8, 1927 - August 19, 2019 Margaret died peacefully at Meridian Bella Mar in Santa Monica after an 8-year battle with dementia. She was born in Heyburn, Idaho, but found a college recruiter to be quite convincing, and packed up to attend college at Woodbury College in Los Angeles. Margaret badly wanted to work in the movie industry, so she could meet her idol Gene Autry. Instead, she came out of college and worked at Helms Athletic Foundation for 15 years, and then went on to an amazing 44-year career that ended at age 85, when she retired as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Sports Arena. She was the first woman to hold such a position at a major sports venue. Although she didn't make it into the movie industry, she married the son of actor William Farnum, Sr. Margaret was the perfect person to work in the sports, entertainment, and political world, because she learned to treat everyone equally, and was a role model for so many women. She leaves behind many family members and several amazing friends, whose lives have been touched and forever changed by her. There will be a memorial to honor her life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 pm. If you wish to attend, please reach out via email, and directions will be sent to you. [email protected] Donations can be made in Margaret's honor to: Founders Metropolitan Community Church 4607 Prospect Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90027
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019