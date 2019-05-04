Resources More Obituaries for Margarita Martinez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margarita "Marga" Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers November 1, 1946 - April 14, 2019 A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones in Sherman Oaks, California. She was the beloved mother to five children: Patrice Martínez, Benita Telles, Benito Martínez, Maria Martínez and adopted son Ricardo Ortiz-Barreto. Ms. Martínez was loved by all who knew her and had many outstanding achievements across different artistic disciplines including music, theatre and film, both in New Mexico and Hollywood, California. In the early 1970s, in Albuquerque, NM (along with her then-husband Bennie Martínez) she created her own recording label, Del Norte Records, and produced countless Spanish-language and Native American recordings and helped to establish original New Mexican music on a nationally recognized level. In the theatre world, Martínez, in 1977, co-founded the much loved and revered La Compañía de Teatro de Alburquerque along with Founding Artistic Director José Rodríguez. Together, with several likeminded and passionate artists, they launched a bilingual theatre company. Known not only for presenting bilingual classical works, the hugely successful La Compañia also created several original theatre pieces and participated in the Joseph Papp Public Theater Festival in New York and was the first bilingual theatre company to participate in Scotland's prestigious Edinburgh Theatre Festival. Many of La Compañía's alumni went on to successful careers as writers, teachers, performers, directors and producers in theatre and film. In 1985, Martínez moved her family to Los Angeles, California, where she expanded upon her arts advocacy career, adding casting director and executive producer for film, international commercials and television to her formidable resume. As Executive Director of Universal Studios' Hispanic Film Project, she helped produce a number of shorts and even launched three film festivals. As a member of NOSOTROS, (the advocacy organization started by screen legend Ricardo Montalbán to promote and uplift Latino talent) she was instrumental in acquiring the Doolittle Theatre on Vine Street in Hollywood and renaming it The Ricardo Montalbán Theatre. There, she was the board of director's Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer until her semi-retirement in 2013 and stayed on as a consultant for the rest of her life. She used her platform and experience at the Montalbán to work tirelessly to help the Latino theatre community have a space to perform and grow: she was instrumental in revitalizing The Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, California and established a mariachi music program for the youth in that neighborhood; co-produced the world premiere of Selena, the Musical; and revived the NOSOTROS Golden Eagle Awards celebrating Latino talent in Hollywood. Along with her children, she is survived by two stepdaughters, four granddaughters, four grandsons, a great-grandson, and her many nieces and nephews. Margarita Martínez loved family, art and helping others. She was a force of nature who inspired others and was never afraid to "fight the good fight." Private services will be held in Los Angeles, with a public memorial service planned in Albuquerque later this year. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 4 to May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries