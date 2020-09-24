August 11, 1920 - September 20, 2020 After a hundred years on the planet, Marge Bernstein departed this life in peace and tranquility. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her immediate family – Barbara, Ken, Kara, Nick and Ally Kubarych, her nieces and nephews and many friends from Malibu, The Getty Museum, UCLA, and beyond. A member of the Greatest Generation, Marge lived through many ups and downs and faced life with energy, persistence and enthusiasm. She believed in honesty and hard work and stuck to her core values all her life. She grew up in Toledo, Ohio, where a dysfunctional family, anti-Semitism and the Depression affected her deeply. Driving cross-country to Los Angeles after high school gave Marge a shot at a new life, where she became the first and only member of her family to graduate from college, an experience which forever changed and uplifted her. At UCLA, she met and married the love of her life, Sid Bernstein; together they endured the war years and started a family, living in Cheviot Hills, then Pacific Palisades and finally Malibu. Marge loved Los Angeles and every part of her life in Southern California, including UCLA football and basketball games, picnics at the Hollywood Bowl, working at the Getty Museum and volunteering for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, which she considered one of the highlights of her life. Marge is best remembered doing the things she loved most: sipping her morning coffee while reading the LA Times, cultivating and enjoying every kind of plant and flower in her gardens and patios, walking on the beach with her many friends and setting a beautiful table filled with bountiful and healthy food for everyone who came in the door. She was a consummate hostess and a great friend. She loved the routine, structure and identity of her work life at the Getty Museum, where for over 30 years she made new friends interacting with the public every day, while enjoying deep and lasting relationships with her coworkers, to whom she became an icon. Marge had deep empathy for the underdog, caring greatly for the gardeners, janitors, housekeepers and other hardworking individuals and immigrants for whom life was a struggle. She believed in opportunity for all people and supported scholarship students at UCLA for over 50 years with yearly contributions, an endowed scholarship for First Generation students, and by reading scholarship applications with hope for the applicants' advancement and a better life in California, just as she had the good fortune to enjoy. Like most women of her generation, Marge was much smarter than most people gave her credit for, and knew how it felt to be underestimated. Marge engaged in thoughtful, articulate correspondence with many people and was famous for her funny cards and goofy presents. Her infectious laugh was always the loudest and most enthusiastic in the room, along with her energetic voice telling funny stories and expressing her opinions. She always looked great, with her sharp haircuts, tailored jackets, occasional sparkly or silly T-shirts, coordinated belts and festive jewelry. She would have been perfectly happy to eat nothing but sweets – ice cream straight out of the carton, candy from her drawers, the cookies, pies and cakes that were always in her big cupboard – but she would lay off the sweets if she gained a pound, as keeping her figure was also extremely important to her!When you see the pelicans skimming the ocean waves, and the green flash of the sun dipping below the horizon at sunset, remember Marge; how much fun she was, what a good friend she was, how uproariously she laughed, how much she loved and how hard she fought her battles, and the privilege and joy of knowing her. And let her laugh ring out loud in your mind, as you remember the baked apples with vanilla ice cream on top, or some other delectable dessert that she would have served to you on fine china with her wedding silver while enjoying the view of the ocean and marveling at how lucky she was to know you. We were all lucky to know her too. Safe travels Marge - Mom, Grandma, Aunt, friend and so much more.



