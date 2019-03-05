September 28, 1927 - February 26, 2019 Margie Agajanian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 in Pasadena, California. She was surrounded by her four daughters. Born in Los Angeles to Kegham and Siroon Shahanian, Margie was a first-generation Armenian-American. Her father, Kegham, survived the Armenian genocide and immigrated to the U.S. in 1922. Her mother, Siroon, emigrated from Historic Armenia (modern-day Turkey) to the U.S. in 1909. Margie attended both Hamilton High and North Hollywood High, and after graduating from North Hollywood she enrolled in the LA City College Court Reporting Program. At this time, she met the love of her life, George Agajanian, who she married in 1946. George and Margie had a beautiful life together, with Margie working as a stay-at-home wife and mother to their four daughters. When faced with George's untimely passing at the age of 63, Margie managed to switch from housewife to businesswoman on the spot, taking over his Marina Del Rey business Aggie Cal. She ran Aggie Cal from 1987 until 1990, when she facilitated its sale to Yamaha Motors. Margie was an elegant and graceful woman of faith who always wore an effervescent smile. She was humble, sensitive, caring and generous, and she will be missed immensely. Margie is survived by her daughters, Judie Agajanian, Kathleen (William) Weygandt, Charlene Schuler and Karen (Matthew) Geragos; her brother, Leon (Claudia) Shahanian; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George E. Agajanian, to whom she was married for 41 years. The family is respecting her wishes for a private service. Donations may be made in her name to: In His Shoes, P.O. Box 70773, Pasadena, CA 91117, (626) 275-2636. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019