June 13, 1923 - May 30, 2019 Margie died peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Marvin (Marvin predeceased Margie in 2012); they were married for 67 years. She was the mother of Pamela (Ronald) Coen, Steven (Angela) White, grandmother of Michael (Vivian) McCollum, Eric McCollum, Adam White, Lauren (Kyle) Hethcock. She was also the great-grandmother of Sophie and Lucas McCollum, aunt to many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.Margie was born in Centerville, Iowa. After high school, she moved to Chicago where she met Marvin. Together in 1948 they moved to Los Angeles, where they raised their children. Margie loved to be with her family, loved to be with Marvin, traveling. She was creative and loved art and loved to paint. Margie was also a very successful executive at the Writer's Guild of America West from 1965-1989. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She always looked her best with her beautiful clothes, jewelry and her beautiful complexion. Margie was a woman of great class and was respected by all who knew her.Services are at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries – Hollywood Hills, (800) 600-0076 at 11:30AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Planned Parenthood, or . Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary