Marguerite Rowland Waller, feminist scholar of film and literature, dies at 71. Margie Waller, professor emerita of Comparative Literature and Gender Studies at UC–Riverside, died March 11, 2020 after a brief courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 16, 1948 in Nyack, NY, second of five children of Martha Stifler Waller and George Macgregor Waller. She earned her B.A. at Cornell University (1969) and Ph.D. (Comparative Literature) from Yale (1974). She was a professor at Amherst College from 1974 to 1990 when she moved to UC–R. There, she taught in the Depts. of Comparative Literature & Languages and Gender & Sexuality Studies until she retired in 2018. She directed UC's Rome program in 2007-08. At Amherst and UC-R, she was an admired teacher and scholar of literature, European film, and feminist studies. Her teaching inspired students in many fields. She helped create and design UC-R's innovative interdisciplinary undergraduate major in Sustainability Studies in 2015, the first major of its kind. It reflects her deep concerns over environmental degradation and economic, gender, and international inequalities. Prof. Margaret Brose of UC-Santa Cruz labeled her professional life as "marked by adventurous, bold and exciting pursuits." Dr. Waller was an innovative scholar. Her Fulbright sojourns in Italy, France, and Hungary made her a committed internationalist.. Her book Petrarch's Poetics and Literary History (1980) appeared the same year as her article comparing Rebel Without a Cause with Star Wars. Her last book, The Wiley Blackwell Companion to Federico Fellini (2020, coeditors F. Burke & M. Gubareva) complements an earlier book, Federico Fellini: Contemporary Perspectives (2002). She co-organized three international feminist conferences and a Project at UC's Humanities Research Institute resulting in: Frontline Feminisms: Women, War, and Resistance (2000), Dialogue and Difference: Feminisms Challenge Globalization (2005), and The Wages of Empire: Neoliberal Policies, Resistance, and Women's Poverty (2007). She directed and produced a documentary on homelessness in Santa Monica ("Snapshots: Citizens without Shelter"). In 2019, Dr. Waller returned to Cornell to dedicate a memorial to honor the 9 students and faculty member killed in a dormitory fire in April, 1967. Her and her roommate's quick actions saved the lives of several others. Margie Waller is survived by daughter Lea Waller, sisters Susan Cope and Elizabeth Zee (Los Angeles), brother Donald Waller (Madison, WI), and nieces M. Meredith Masters, Katherine Zee, Mia Zee, Luella Allen-Waller, and Cora Allen-Savietta, plus great-niece Lennox and great-nephew Lukas. Her parents and brother Richard predeceased her. The family asks that donations go to UC-R's Sustainabilty Studies major either via a check to the UCR Foundation, P.O. Box 112, Riverside, CA 92502-9879 (noting "GSST/Waller Memorial Gift") or online: https://donate.ucr.edu/waller.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 17, 2020