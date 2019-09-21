|
January 6, 1928 - September 6, 2019 Margit Anna Carin Bennett of Studio City, CA, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, at the age of 91, surrounded by her family. Born in Uddevalla, Sweden, to Bertil and Carin Carlson in 1928, Margit was raised in Sweden and then immigrated to the United States in 1954. She was a world traveler and was involved in the travel industry her whole life. She started working with American Overseas then TWA, Pan American and SAS airlines. In 1966 she opened her own travel agency, Scandia World Travel, in Studio City and operated this travel business for more than forty years. She was a dedicated working mother and wife. She handled the responsibilities of all of them with patience, strength and love. Margit met and fell in love with her husband, Ben, in January 1957 and they were married four months later on April 13th. She and Ben had a long and loving marriage that lasted almost 62 years. Margit was a significant presence in the Los Angeles Swedish community her entire life including the SWEA organization. There wasn't a morning when you wouldn't find her on the phone talking Swedish to one of her many Swedish friends. Margit traveled all over the world and loved cruising with her husband, family and friends. Margit's passions were dancing, Big Band music, slot machines and gardening; She had the 'greenest thumb' of anyone you'd ever meet. Margit was a very traditional person and held a traditional Swedish Christmas Eve celebration every year at her home, with traditional food, drinks and songs to sing. Margit was a very proud mom and grandmother but one of her proudest moments in life was when she became an American citizen in 1988 and often challenged people with facts and questions about American history and civics. Margit is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David & Heidi Bennett; her daughter and son-in-law, Christina & James Andrykowski and her 4 grandchildren, Ryan & Jason Bennett and Taylor & Easton Andrykowski. Services for Margit will be held on Thursday, September 26 at 1:30 pm at Forest Lawn Glendale, Wee Kirk o' the Heather Church, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. A small reception will follow at her house.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019