February 17, 1930 - January 21, 2020 Margret B. Roper, long-time resident of Santa Monica, passed away on January 21, 2020 at her home ?with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and ?friend to many. The love of her life was her husband, David. She and David met when they were ?students at the University of Arizona. They were married for over 64 years until his passing in 2015. ?Margie, as she was known to all, and David loved travelling, and travelled extensively to all parts of the ?world.?Margie was a graduate of Santa Monica High School and the University of Arizona. She had a lifelong ?passion for reading and education. She was an elementary school teacher for over 38 years, and ?enthusiastically devoted herself to bringing a joy of learning and curiosity to her young students. She ?took interest in the lives of many of her students as they grew over the years, and actually had some ?of the children of her former pupils in her classes in later years.?Margie is survived by her sons Steven and Mark, her daughters-in-law Carol and Debbie, her ?grandchildren Craig, Daniel and Brian, her sisters Janet and Bobbie and their husbands Barry and ?Chuck, along with her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Margie cherished her ?many wonderful friends over the years. She loved and appreciated the friendship and generosity of ?her caregivers of recent years.?Margie was a beacon of joy, love, humor and genuine kindness.?In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Methodist Church of Santa Monica, 1008 11th Street, ?Santa Monica, California 90403.?
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 28, 2020