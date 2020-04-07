|
March 25, 1928 - March 31, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 70 years Jess B. Sanchez and children Jessica Hernandez, Rosemary Martinez, Nellie Newman, Rita Sanchez, Carmen Calzada, Monica Lohman and Charles Sanchez. She was a homemaker and one of the oldest residents of Pacoima, as well as a founding member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. She was the heart of a very large family, had a wonderful sense of humor and candor, and will be missed greatly. Burial services will take place on Thursday at San Fernando Mission Cemetery with only her husband and children in attendance. May she rest in peace alongside her deceased son Emilio Sanchez.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020