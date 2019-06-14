February 14, 1933 - June 5, 2019 Maria Alfano was born in Hoboken, New Jersey. Her mother Luisa (Louise) Falcetano emigrated from Naples, Italy, and married her father Joseph Giordano in New Jersey. She married Donald Alfano in 1952. In 1968, Maria moved to Los Angeles and purchased the Village Mart Grocery Store in Brentwood Village and converted the broken down market into a beautiful 'neighborhood' store; Maria then turned the one-car garage into the first Maria's Italian Kitchen. Her greatest pleasure was cooking for people and watching them savor her food. She lost her husband Donald Alfano in 2000; grandson Max Reitzin in 2000; son Donald "Boy" Alfano in 2002; and granddaughter Alexes Berardis 2007. She is survived by her daughters, Louise Berardis-Budnik and husband Bruce, Cissy Blum, and Madelyn Alfano and husband Dr. Jeffrey Tucker; her son Matthew Alfano; grandchildren JJ Berardis, Capt. Nicolas Reitzin, Josh Tucker, and Danielle Tucker; and great-grandchildren Mia and Loki Berardis. On June 5, 2019 she was tragically killed in an auto accident in Palm Springs, CA.We will miss her smile, her sense of humor and most of all her cooking and cursing.Services Wednesday, June 19, at 12 noon at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 14 to June 16, 2019