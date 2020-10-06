July 11, 1950 - September 17, 2020 A beloved mother of 3, sister to 6, a loving friend, family to so many she touched with her generous heart. The 1st born to Cesar & Beatriz Tavera, she was always very nurturing, caring, & loving. She was very funny, full of joy & very bossy! She was a woman of faith, she had mad cooking skills, loved live music & never missed a party. Her love for futbol was unmatched. No one cheered louder for Colombia & Argentina. Her sudden death to RCC Renal cancer took a vibrant life way too soon. She will be deeply missed. A 30 yr veteran at LA County DPSS & recent retiree as supervisor. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy.



