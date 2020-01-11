|
|
December 28, 2019 It is with the heaviest of hearts that we mourn the passing of the most generous spirit, Maria A. Cozzi, who died in a tragic accident on December 28, 2019. Maria was the beloved mother of Annette (John), Jennifer (Robert), and Leslie (Jamie); devoted grandmother of Sienna and Jesse; adored sister of Frank (Ruth), Lou (Sharon), Anna, Anthony, and Carmella (Eli); and favorite auntie and cherished best friend to dozens and dozens more. She was an actress, a producer, a writer, and a tireless advocate for anyone in need. Donations in her memory can be made to Save the Children. We love you, Mima.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020