February 7, 1950 - October 8, 2020 Maria Elena Gonzalez was born in Havana Cuba, and died peacefully at home in Los Angeles at age 70. She was a graduate of UCLA, where she fell in love with high-rise buildings. She studied architecture at Kent State, and ran her own construction management business in Seattle Washington for many years. In 2008 she earned her doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin and taught at Wayne State, Rutgers, and LaSalle. Maria lived and studied at the Arizona architectural community Arcosanti from 1978-1980. She traveled widely, read continually, loved to dance, loved urban life, loved Route 66, drank in art, and leaves dear friends all over the US and abroad.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
