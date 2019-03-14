Home

February 10, 1929 - March 1, 2019 Born Avalon California. Parents Cesario & Concepcion Lopez. Surviving sons Rickey John, Edward Ray, Eugene & Manuel Sandoval. Spouses Rosario & Linda Sandoval. Grandchildren Eddy Ray, Sean, Marisol, Nikki & Samantha Jewel Sandoval. Work History: cashier, bookkeeper & homemaker. Funeral/ Memorial: Forest Lawn, Cypress & St. Dominic Savio, Bellflower. Mom's survival words, " You fall down, you get up, & keep going."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
