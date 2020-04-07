|
|
March 8, 1927 - February 20, 2020 María-Luisa (Riestra) Falcon, longtime resident of both L.A. and Orange counties, having lived in Whittier and Laguna Niguel, passed away from natural causes on Feb. 20, 2020, nearing her 93rd B-day. She was born on March 8, 1927, in Cuba, where she earned her degree in teaching in 1945. She made her way to the U.S., where she permanently settled with her family in 1962. María worked and retired in 1990 with 23 years of service, from Security Pacific National Bank in CA. Husband Ramon preceded her in death June 30, 2017. She is survived by daughter María Hall of Wichita, KS; son Louis Falcon of Laguna Niguel, grandaughters Lisa Exley & Lori Berlin, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City on March 7, 2020. Full Obituary found at web: holycrossmortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020