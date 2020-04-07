Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for María-Luisa Falcon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

María-Luisa "Mary" Falcon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
María-Luisa "Mary" Falcon Obituary
March 8, 1927 - February 20, 2020 María-Luisa (Riestra) Falcon, longtime resident of both L.A. and Orange counties, having lived in Whittier and Laguna Niguel, passed away from natural causes on Feb. 20, 2020, nearing her 93rd B-day. She was born on March 8, 1927, in Cuba, where she earned her degree in teaching in 1945. She made her way to the U.S., where she permanently settled with her family in 1962. María worked and retired in 1990 with 23 years of service, from Security Pacific National Bank in CA. Husband Ramon preceded her in death June 30, 2017. She is survived by daughter María Hall of Wichita, KS; son Louis Falcon of Laguna Niguel, grandaughters Lisa Exley & Lori Berlin, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City on March 7, 2020. Full Obituary found at web: holycrossmortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of María-Luisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -