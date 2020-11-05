April 9, 1931 - October 26, 2020 Maria Luisa Ramirez Martinez was born in Santa Ana, CA on April 9, 1931. She was one of twelve children of Maria de Jesus Bravo and Jose Ochoa Ramirez. A much beloved wife, mamá, abuelita and great-grandmother, Maria Luisa cared for many and dedicated her time to her family and helping others. She was the most loving, welcoming and kind person you could ever come to know. She remained strong in her faith and passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Henry (Enrique) L. Martinez, two sisters and a brother, four children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



