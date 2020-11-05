1/1
Maria Luisa Martinez
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 9, 1931 - October 26, 2020 Maria Luisa Ramirez Martinez was born in Santa Ana, CA on April 9, 1931. She was one of twelve children of Maria de Jesus Bravo and Jose Ochoa Ramirez. A much beloved wife, mamá, abuelita and great-grandmother, Maria Luisa cared for many and dedicated her time to her family and helping others. She was the most loving, welcoming and kind person you could ever come to know. She remained strong in her faith and passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Henry (Enrique) L. Martinez, two sisters and a brother, four children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Souls Cemetery and Mortuary - Long Beach
4400 Cherry Ave.
Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 424-8601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by All Souls Cemetery and Mortuary - Long Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Lucille Ramirez. Group of 50 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Maria Luisa Martinez.
Lucille Ramirez
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved