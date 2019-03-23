December 1930 - March 2019 Maria Ventura, lovingly known as "Rose, died unexpectedly on March 15, 2019. A native Californian, Rose was born and raised in Los Angeles where she lived with her parents and younger sister, Anita. She attended Catholic Girls High School where she excelled academically, musically, and athletically. After graduating she attended Los Angeles City College and during that time met and married the love of her life, Charles Ventura. They found their way to their current home in Hacienda Heights, California and after having 5 children; she completed her studies at Cal State, Los Angeles and became a teacher and coach.Rose was a life long learner and devoted teacher. She taught for 35 years at Saint Martha Catholic School, while running a household and raising 5 children. Her students who fondly called her Mrs. "V" loved her. She also had many hobbies. She was an avid reader, master of crossword puzzles, loved watching sporting events, Family Feud, and Korean "soaps."She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Ventura, her 5 children, Karen Gerhard (David), Marcia Ventura (Ron Camp), Nancy Seymour (Craig deceased), Richard (Laura) and Michael Ventura, her grandchildren, Eryn Connors (Ryan), Drew Ventura, Brittany Seymour, (Joshua Gonzalez), Paige Zeutenhorst (Jaime), and Brian Seymour, (Joeleen), her 9 great grandchildren, Cadyn, Quincy, Kai, Keatyn, Tosh, Crosby, Finn, Tayven, and Charlotte, her sister, Anita Cruz, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. She is predeceased by her parents, Andres and Jacobe Panis, her son in law, Craig Seymour, granddaughter, Megan Gerhard Weisberg, and her devoted family dog, Woody.Rose was beautiful inside and out. She captured the hearts of all that knew her. Her smile would light up a room. She loved life, her family, and especially, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She was the rock of the family, always accepting, generous, faith-filled, and loved unconditionally. She will be forever loved and truly missed.Funeral services will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Rowland Heights, California. Viewing is Wednesday, March 27 beginning at 5:00 PM, followed by the Rosary at 6:30. Funeral Service is Thursday, March 28 at 10:30 AM.Flowers are welcome or donations can be made in her name to AFE Foundation (AFE.org), Children's Hospital of Orange County or Los Angeles, and Ronald McDonald House. Visit LEGACY.COM Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary